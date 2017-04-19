12-inch long pet alligator found at Tacony fire

- Firefighters battled a fire at a barbershop with apartments above it on Unruh Ave. and Tulip Street in the city's Tacony section.

Hey @ACCTPhilly, @PhillyFireDept just called us for an alligator displaced by a fire. We deferred to you guys! 😂🐊 — Red Paw Relief Team (@RedPawRelief) April 20, 2017

Two people were taken to the hospital. Firefighters found a 12-inch long pet alligator in a fish tank with "green slime" inside the fire scene. No word on what caused the fire.

