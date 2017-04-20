Questions over deadly police shooting in 'confrontation' in Delaware News Questions over deadly police shooting in 'confrontation' in Delaware We're expecting to learn more about the police pursuit in Delaware that ended in a deadly confrontation on Wednesday.

That chase through the streets of Wilmington ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect at about 2pm.

SKYFOX flew over the first scene at Philadelphia Pike and Washington Street, in the Bellefonte area of New Castle County.

Investigators say officers tried to pull over the suspect, but he took off. Then, police say he crashed at that intersection, got out of the car and ran.

Also, they say "a confrontation ensued" before they shot and killed him, near St. Helena Roman Catholic Church.

Investigators have not said why they were trying to pull the suspect over, or whether he was armed.

Some officers were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. We don’t yet know the number of officers hurt, how they were hurt, or the extent of their injuries.