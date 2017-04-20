Trial starting for man accused of killing 3-year-old son

- Opening statements are set to start in David Creato Jr.’s murder and child endangerment trial. Creato is charged in the death of his own 3-year-old son, Brendan.

Wednesday, the jury was seated at Superior Court in Camden. It’s made up of 11 women and three men, and two of those people will be chosen as alternates. Cameras are allowed in court, and judge warned jurors to avoid media coverage.

Investigators accuse Creato of killing young Brendan in October 2015, because he was an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

The 23-year-old Haddon Township man has been in jail most of the time since then, unable to make bail.

A shrine to young Brendan Creato -- on a tree in a wooded South Jersey park, where his body was found -- had to be removed over the weekend.

David Creato's lawyer expressed concern over the memorial possibly influencing the jury when prosecutors have them make the 6/10 of a mile walk there.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the assistant Camden County prosecutor is expected to be the first witness, and Steve says will likely admit all the evidence against Creato is circumstantial, but it should leave no doubt there’s no other explanation for his son’s death.

Also, the medical examiner who ruled the death homicide of violence of unknown causes, something like smothering possibly, will also take the stand.

The defense is expected to say there’s no evidence to find Creato guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Also, the jury will hear the 911 call Creato made to report his son missing. Plus, they’ll hear his interview with investigators from before he was named a suspect. The defense argued against allowing that, but lost.

The trial is scheduled to last 15 days, but those days are only Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays, so it may last until the end of next month.