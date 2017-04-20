Police: Mom burned son with hot iron because he was forgetful

(INSIDE EDITION)- A Florida woman faces child abuse charges after police say she burned her son with a hot iron as a form of punishment.

Tameka Jean, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse Monday following a tip that was called into a child abuse hotline.

Pembroke Pines police allege Jean, a mother of three, burned her 9-year-old son on the chest as punishment for forgetting paperwork at school.

"We spoke with the child, and we were able to observe the alleged injuries, which he did have on his chest," Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques told WSVN. "One burn mark appeared to be about the size of a quarter, and the other burn mark appeared to be about one inch long."

Xiques called the alleged abuse "more of a form of torture" than a punishment.

Jean appeared at a bond hearing, where a prosecutor asked the judge for a $20,000 bond.

However, the judge chose to release Jean on her own recognizance. She will be outfitted with an ankle monitor as she awaits her next hearing.

According to reports, police said Jean told them she accidentally burned her son while trying to whip him with a belt.

Meanwhile, the mother is not allowed to have any contact with the child in question and may only see her other two children under supervision.

All three children were placed in protective custody.