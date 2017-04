- A man is recovering after being shot, and police are looking for whoever did it.

Police say they got a call about a shooting in Lawncrest, at about 12:15am.

They got to the 5500 block of Hill Creek Circle and the 29-year -old victim said he was hit in his lower left leg by someone he didn’t know, while walking down the street.

He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police have not announced any arrest.