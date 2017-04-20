Man dubbed ‘Straw Hat Bandit' arrested for 11 bank robberies

- The feds arrested the bank robbery suspect known as the ‘Straw Hat Bandit’ Thursday morning. It comes the day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging Richard Boyle of Doylestown.

Federal prosecutors say Boyle stole a total of $495,686 in cash during those 11 bank robberies, which took place in Montgomery and Bucks counties over several years.

They say according to the indictment, Boyle laundered some of the money through his aerial photography business to hide where it came from.

The robberies took place between 2012 and 2016.

The latest Boyle, 57, is accused in was last July 2, in the picture above. FOX 29 News reported, "Police say he displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, ordered customers to the floor, and demanded money from tellers. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the subject fled the area of the bank on foot."

The other robberies took place:

-- June 8, 2012: Colonial American Bank, 300 Welsh Road, Horsham, Pa.

-- Sept. 28, 2012: First Federal Bank, 803 Park Avenue, Wrightstown, Pa.

-- Jan. 18, 2013: Wells Fargo Bank, 706 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, Pa.

-- March 30, 2013: PNC Bank, 1015 South Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, Pa.

-- May 24, 2013: Harleysville Savings Bank, 1889 East Ridge Pike, Royersford, Pa.

-- May 24, 2013: Univest Bank, 4285 Township Line Road, Schwenksville, Pa.

-- Aug. 30, 2013: Wells Fargo Bank, 25 West Skippack Pike, Ambler, Pa.

-- Jan. 2, 2014: First Priority Bank, 10 Sentry Parkway, Blue Bell, Pa.

-- Jan. 6, 2015: Wells Fargo Bank, 481 West Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

-- July 3, 2015: Wells Fargo Bank, 1675 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, Pa.

Boyle is charged with 11 counts of bank robbery, 10 counts of using or carrying a firearm during the commission of those bank robberies, and 10 counts of money laundering.