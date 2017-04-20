Phoenix man accused of hitting, killing dog with sledgehammer

- Police have arrested a man accused of hitting and killing a dog with a sledgehammer.

Phoenix police say 49-year-old Ivan Lawrence was arrested after he allegedly hit the dog twice in the head with the sledgehammer, killing it.

Investigators say the dog was struck by at least one vehicle on April 16 near 37th and Oak Streets, and when several people, including children, gathered around the injured dog, Lawrence grabbed a sledgehammer from his nearby home and hit the dog twice in the head, killing it.

Animal cruelty detectives responded to the scene and Lawrence was arrested on April 19 and booked into jail. He faces one count of animal abuse and failing to render aid.