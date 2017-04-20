Convicted rapist, murderer kills himself in prison

- The West Philadelphia handyman convicted of raping and murdering a Drexel grad student has taken his life in prison.

A coroner says James Harris hanged himself, last Thursday.

Harris, 58, was found unresponsive in his cell at the state prison in Graterford.

Just a few weeks ago, on March 29, he was convicted in the July 2015 rape and strangulation murder of Jasmine Wright, 27.

Before being sentenced to life without parole, plus 30-60 more years, Harris denied he was responsible.

He was convicted by a judge after waiving his right to a jury trial, in order to avoid the death penalty.