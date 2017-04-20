Man arrested, may have gotten 15-year-old pregnant

- A 39-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly getting a young family friend who played soccer for him pregnant.

Philadelphia police said Tuesday, the Department of Human Services gave them a third-party report about a 15-year-old girl who had a seven-month-old child -- and the father may be her former soccer coach.

Investigators talked to the girl. They say she told them Francisco Prado-Contreras is a family friend and she was on his soccer team.

But in September 2015, she’d asked him for a job with his house-cleaning business. She went to work at an apartment she said he cleans, on the 700 block of South Street.

That’s when Prado-Contreras allegedly told the victim she didn’t have to clean, but coerced her to have sex with him for money.

She “stated that she had sex with him approximately five times over the course of a month, and he gave her money each time,” according to police.

They say the next month, in October 2015, she had a positive pregnancy test.

Wednesday, police arrested Prado-Contreras in that 700 block of South Street, and say he lives on that block.

He was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of a minor, and related offenses.