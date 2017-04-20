Philadelphia Eagles announce 2017 schedule

- The Philadelphia Eagles released their 2017 schedule Thursday night.

The Eagles open the 2017 slate on the road against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 10, marking the first time that the Eagles have opened the season against a division rival since 2013 (also at Washington) and just the third time that they have done so since the divisional reformatting in 2002.

The Eagles will play five prime-time games, including a Christmas night matchup with the Raiders.

Below is the full schedule: