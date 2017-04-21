Mom who stabbed son 55 times ordered to spend 100 years in mental health facility

(INSIDE EDITION) - A mother found not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of her young son, who she admitted to killing when she realized Satan was after her, has been ordered to spend 100 years confined to the Illinois Department of Human Services, officials said.

Jody Lyn Kossow will spend the rest of her life in a mental health facility it was ruled that she needs treatment on an inpatient basis following the slaying of her 8-year-old son, Thomas, who was stabbed 55 times outside their home in 2013, authorities said.

Thomas had been having trouble sleeping when he asked his mother if they could go outside and look at the stars in the early hours of September 10.

As his father, Michael, and one of his sisters slept inside, Thomas and his mother sat on the stoop of their rental home in Rockford, but it wasn’t long before Kossow went back into the house, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and went back outside to kill him, prosecutors said.

“Satan was after me; God told me to kill my son,” Kossow said during a 911 call played in Winnebago County court in December. “Satan was coming after me. Oh, God. Satan was after me.”

Dr. Mark Peters, who conducted the autopsy, testified that the boy’s lungs and heart were pierced several times as he was stabbed in the chest 40 times, with two of the stab wounds penetrating his spine.

His throat had been slit and slashed seven times, and his hands and arms had defensive wounds, Peters said.

“This was a child that did not want to die, that wanted to get away,” Pam Wells, assistant deputy state’s attorney, said during closing arguments, according to WIFR-TV.

Kossow went on to tell psychiatrists that Thomas had been conceived under an evil spell, so she killed him to protect her family, the TV station reported.

In January, Kossow was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery.

Though there was no question that Kossow killed her son, expert findings showed that she was legally insane at the time of the killing, Judge John Lowry said as he announced his findings.

After the verdict was announced, Kossow was evaluated and its findings were submitted to the court in March.

She was ordered confined by the state on Tuesday.

According to state law, a person found not guilty by reason of insanity must be sentenced to confinement in a mental health facility for the maximum period they would have received if convicted of the crime, The Rockford Register Star reported.