Good Samaritan rescues stray dog stranded on busy highway

(INSIDE EDITION) - This poor puppy might not have survived without the help of a good Samaritan, who walked into a busy highway to rescue the stray.

Veterinary surgeon Ovidiu Rosu of Bucharest, Romania, noticed the dog, which appeared to be marooned in the middle of a busy freeway.

"She must've been abandoned right on the side of the motorway,” he explained. “And when trying to cross it, she must've gotten too scared to make it to the other side.”

In dramatic footage shared by Caters News, Rosu could be seen crossing into the center median and attempting to pull the stray dog out of harm’s way as cars zoomed past them.

"The hardest part was to gain her trust as I approached her, the last thing I wanted was for her to get scared and run in front of traffic,” he explained. “Luckily, I managed to approach her quite easily. She really is a lovely dog.”

He named the stray Berta, and was able to care for her at his house until he found a forever home for the pup.

And while they've found many potential adopters for the pup, Rosu said, “I will be sad to see her go.”