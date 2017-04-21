Daring rescue of DC eaglet trapped under branch in nest News Daring rescue of DC eaglet trapped under branch in nest "Mr. President" and "The First Lady" are a pair of mated Bald Eagles living within Washington, DC at the U.S. National Arboretum. The pair welcomed two eaglets, DC4 and DC5, which hatched on March 29 and March 30, respectively. Viewers around the world have been watching the eagle family on the website DCEagleCam.org.

Late Thursday afternoon, DC4's leg became lodged in a Y-shaped stick on the edge of the nest and the eaglet was unable to free itself. During a live stream, the eaglet appeared to be distressed at times, and there were futile attempts by a watchful parent to free the offspring. That's when human intervention appeared to be necessary.

The American Eagle Foundation, in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, arranged for the eaglet to be freed in a daring rescue.

"Initial examination of the eaglet on the ground by a U.S.F.W.S. eagle expert found that the leg did not appear to be seriously injured," said Al Cecere, with the American Eagle Foundation. "However, the eaglet will be taken to a veterinarian tomorrow [Friday] where a radiograph of the leg will be taken to absolutely confirm that the leg is generally OK."

Cecere added that they hope to return the eaglet to the nest to rejoin its sibling and parents within a few days.