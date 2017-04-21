College student gets the ultimate revenge on stepdad who said he wouldn't graduate

A picture of a Detroit, Michigan college student went viral after shutting down his stepdad who said he would never graduate.

Four years later, Daivon Reeder is getting the ultimate revenge on his stepfather that doubted his goals.

He'll be graduating from Eastern Michigan University this upcoming weekend!

In anticipation to the upcoming commencement ceremony, he snapped a picture in his cap and gown. He sealed the deal by tweeting the picture with an epic clap back addressed to his stepdad.

"My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail & I'm well...."

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail & I'm well.... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017

The post has garnered over 107,000 retweets!

Congratulations grad! Daivon Reeder, you've proved you could do anything if you put your mind to it!