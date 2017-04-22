Wilmington police search for 2 missing children, last seen with babysitter

- Wilmington police issued an Amber Alert for two missing boys on Saturday.

Police say they received a call reporting the children missing Friday night around 9:45 p.m.

Zion Coverdale-Dixon, 5, and Jihad Bailey, 3, were last seen Wednesday morning on the 500 block of Shearman Street. Police say they were with their babysitter, 50-year-old Michelle Rogers.

Police originally reported Sherman Street, but later revised the address to 'Shearman.'

Zion was last seen wearing a Superman shirt, blue jeans, and blue Jordan sneakers.

Jihad was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, Scooby Doo pajama bottoms, and white sneakers.

Rogers, who also goes by 'Shelly' was last seen wearing a white and black shirt, dark jeans, and red sneakers.

Police believe the children may be in 'imminent danger.'

There is not a description of a vehicle available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at (302) 571-4526.