Man shot, critically wounded near Temple University

A man was shot several times near Temple University on Saturday.

It happened just after midnight at North 18th Street and Susquehanna Avenue.

Police say the 24-year-old man was shot three times in the chest. He was taken to Temple University hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have yet been made.

Temple students were alerted to avoid the area around 2 a.m. There is no information yet on if the victim or the shooter were linked to the school.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.