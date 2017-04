Crews rescued two people trapped inside a car during a crash early Saturday morning.

- Crews rescued two people trapped inside a car during a crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the Schuylkill Expressway.

The two cars collided near the City Avenue exit.

Authorities say two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.