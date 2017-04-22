Missing Wilmington boys found safe in Maryland

- The two young boys that were reported missing Friday night were found safe in Elkton, Maryland just before noon on Saturday.

Police have not yet released further details.

Wilmington police initially issued an Amber Alert for the missing children on Saturday morning.

Police said they received a call reporting the children missing Friday night around 9:45 p.m.

Zion Coverdale-Dixon, 5, and Jihad Bailey, 3, went missing from the 500 block of Shearman Street on Wednesday morning. Police say they were with their babysitter, 50-year-old Michelle Rogers.

