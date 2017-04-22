Soccer coach arrested after having baby with teen

(INSIDE EDITION)--A soccer coach at a Philadelphia-owned playground has been arrested this week after he allegedly fathered a 15-year-old former player’s baby.

Francisco Prado-Contreras, 39, paid the teen to have sex with him and then got her pregnant, according to police.

According to reports, the teen played soccer for Prado-Contreras and asked him for a job with a house-cleaning service he runs.

After going to work for him, the teen told police that Prado-Contreras coerced her into having sex for money five times.

Prado-Contreras was arrested and faces charges including statutory sexual assault.

On Tuesday, the city’s Department of Human Services received a report that the girl has a 7-month-old child and notified police.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said police have told them not to give the Prado-Contreras access to any facilities and say he’s been suspended indefinitely from all his youth coaching activities.