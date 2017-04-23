New schedules in effect for SEPTA Regional Rail riders

- New SEPTA Regional Rail schedules are now in effect. They started Sunday morning and as usual, the big imapct should come when the work week starts Monday. However, there could be new Regional Rail riders due to the NFL Draft's road closures.

SEPTA says for most lines, there are adjustments to weekday and weekend train run times, which means trains will operate earlier or later than previously scheduled.

There are significant changes to weekend trains on the Chestnut Hill East, Media/Elwyn, Lansdale/Doylestown, Paoli/Thorndale and West Trenton lines.

Also, select weekend Airport Line trains will operate continued service to Warminster and Glenside stations, but trains will no longer operate continued service to Chestnut Hill East.

According to SEPTA, the new schedules focus on weekday and weekend service adjustments, and time adjustments on SEPTA services operating on Amtrak lines to support the final implementation phase of Positive Train Control.

Starting Sunday, SEPTA Regional Rail riders with Android and iPhone devices can get the latest version of the Regional Rail schedules by updating the SEPTA App.

