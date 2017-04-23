Morning crash hurts NJ state trooper, 2 others

- A crash involving a New Jersey state police vehicle and an SUV left a trooper and two other people injured.

The crash occurred shortly before 8am Sunday in the westbound lanes of Route 22 in Lebanon, Hunterdon County.

Two people riding in the SUV suffered undisclosed injuries that authorities say were considered serious, while the trooper had minor injuries. All three were being treated at hospitals, but further details were not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The names of the trooper and the two other injured people were not released.