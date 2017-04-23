Trump dismisses Obama-appointed surgeon general

Dr. Vivek Murthy (file)
Posted:Apr 23 2017 01:27PM EDT

Updated:Apr 23 2017 01:29PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has relieved Dr. Vivek Murthy of his duties as U.S. Surgeon General.

   A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services says Murthy was asked to resign after "assisting in a smooth transition" under President Donald Trump. 
 
   Murthy was a holdover from the Obama administration. 
 
   Murthy's deputy, Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams, is serving as acting surgeon general and leader the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps until the Senate confirms a replacement. Her previous positions include being a nurse officer in the U.S. Army. 
 
   Health department spokeswoman Alleigh Marre says Murthy will remain a member of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
 
   Murthy says on Facebook that he was humbled and honored to serve. He says serving was the "privilege of a lifetime."
