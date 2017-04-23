4-year-old dies from drug overdose

(INSIDE EDITION)--A 4-year-old boy who died from an overdose marks the seventh child, under the age of 5, to die from drugs in the past 19 months in one Wisconsin county, according to reports.

Tyranne Beckless was found unresponsive in his Milwaukee home last Saturday.

Milwaukee police told InsideEdition.com that two people have been arrested in relation to the case but have yet to be charged.

Police would not release the names of the pair.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is reportedly still awaiting toxicology results, but said Tyranne likely died from an overdose of prescription pain medication or heroin.

Three people have been charged this year in the overdose deaths of two children in Milwaukee County.

Darrell Rayshawn Woodson, 35, and Margarita Balderas, 34, were charged in February with the death of their 3-year-old daughter, London Woodson.

Police said the couple's other children told them that Woodson and Balderas gave them all "chill pills" and that they put oxycodone in London's bottle.

In January, Martis Dickerson was charged with the death of her 2-year-old son, James Vessell Jr.

James swallowed pills he had found in Dickerson's purse, according to police.

Sara J. Schreiber, who oversees the toxicology lab at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, said that in most cases the opioid deaths of young children are preventable.