Elderly man fatally struck by car on Roosevelt Boulevard News Elderly man fatally struck by car on Roosevelt Boulevard Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car on Sunday afternoon.

- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the 69-year-old man was crossing the road, not at a crosswalk, when he was hit.

According to the police, the victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.