Daring bikers flood Vine Street Expressway News Daring bikers flood Vine Street Expressway A slew of bikers were captured taking over a portion of a busy Philadelphia highway on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on I-676 near the 8th Street exit.

Police say the bikers were made up of a combination of adults and children. They traveled down 8th Street and have since dispersed, according to police.

No arrests were made and authorities say there is no indication that the bikers organized the highway takeover.

In November, Fox 29's Dave Schratweiser investigated local teenage riders after they continuously tested limits, weaving in and out of Philly traffic.

