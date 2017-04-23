Airline passengers treated to surprise performance by saxophonist Kenny G. [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Facebook/barner.jones News Airline passengers treated to surprise performance by saxophonist Kenny G. Some Delta Airlines passengers got a special treat. They were treated to a surprise performance by saxophonist Kenny G.

Saturday, flight attendants asked passengers on Flight 1558 from Tampa to San Francisco to help fundraise for The Delta G.O. Relay for Life.

One passenger told Storyful, “Halfway through the flight, they turn the plane lights on and announce a special guest, Kenny G. Apparently, this women raising funds for Relay for Life, (because her daughter died from cancer at age 30), announced that he would play if we raised $1,000. Within roughly 5 minutes, we all raised closed to $2k. He performed and it was just an amazing moment. So awesome of him to do that so randomly, and for such a great cause.”