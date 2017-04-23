Swim club vandalized in Upper Moreland

Posted:Apr 23 2017 08:58PM EDT

Updated:Apr 23 2017 10:51PM EDT

UPPER MORELAND, Pa. (WTXF) -
Police are searching for the vandals behind the damage at a swim club in Upper Moreland. 
 
Member of the club say heavy equipment and supplies worth tens of thousands of dollars were damaged. 
 
On Sunday, Upper Moreland Swim Club President Ron Ziegler surveyed the damage inside the community club he's helped run for three decades. 
 
The office and snack room were ransacked by vandals on Wednesday night.

"They went through all the money bags, receipts that we take to the bank on a daily basis," said Ziegler. 

Ziegler believes the vandals were after easy cash--and when they couldn't find it, they got mad.

"It seemed as they progressed not finding money the destruction became greater," he said. 

Heavy steel tables were moved, and soda and ice machines were left busted and tossed around.

Then, fire extinguishers were sprayed on the floors and furniture.

Obscene words and images were spray-painted on walls and tables.

According to Ziegler, the damages will cost the club $30,000. The club runs on the membership of local families.

Based on the mess, Ziegler believes there were multiple people who broke in by jumping a nearby fence.

They did allegedly leave clues behind-foot and fingerprints.

The club was set to open in just a few weeks, just in time for the summer season. 

Now, members are left picking up the pieces of this act of rage and apparent greed. 

 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories