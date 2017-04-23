Swim club vandalized in Upper Moreland News Swim club vandalized in Upper Moreland Police are searching for the vandals behind the damage at a swim club in Upper Moreland.

Member of the club say heavy equipment and supplies worth tens of thousands of dollars were damaged.

On Sunday, Upper Moreland Swim Club President Ron Ziegler surveyed the damage inside the community club he's helped run for three decades.

The office and snack room were ransacked by vandals on Wednesday night.