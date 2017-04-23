Philadelphia police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

GRAYS FERRY, Pa. (WTXF) - Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing eight-year-old boy.
According to police, the child went missing around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. He was last seen inside his home with his step father, on the 2600 block of Earp Street.
Police describe the boy as eight-years-old, 105 lbs., 4'5", with short curly hair.
The boy was last seen wearing pajamas with smiley faces, baseballs, and basketballs on them.
A photo of the missing child has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia police at (215) 686-3128.