4 murders in Philadelphia on Sunday, arrests made in 2

News

- It was another violent weekend in Philadelphia. There were three deadly shootings but first, a 41-year-old woman was bludgeoned or stabbed to death in her Kensington bedroom. She lived in the 3000 block of Ruth Street. FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports there was a big cut in the back of her head. A 43-year-old man at the scene has been detained.

After 5pm Sunday in Tacony, a 20-year-old man was shot in the 6900 block of Hegerman Street. He was hit under his left arm pit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, there was a deadly shooting in the 5700 block of McMahon Street in East Germantown.

The latest deadly shooting also happened in East Germantown. Police say it started with an argument at about midnight.

Officers arrived at an apartment on E. Penn Street and say they found two men arguing on the third floor when one shot the other. The 22-year-old victim was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors heard the shots and called police, who saw a man leaving with a gun and holster on his hip. The people in the home cooperated and identified the 28-year-old suspect, who was arrested.

Not all shooting victims were killed. At about 6:43pm, a 22-year-old man was shot three times: once in his left chest, twice in his rear left thigh, and once in his left arm. He is in critical condition.

Then, at 7:47pm, a 31-year-old man was shot once in his lower back. It happened in the 200 block of 60th street. The victim is in stable condition.