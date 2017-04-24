Police: DelCo man found shot to death in NYC park

- Police say a Delaware County man has been found shot to death in a New York City park.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 9:15pm Saturday in Bayswater Park. That’s in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.

The officers found Reggie Nat White of Lansdowne lying unresponsive on the ground. Police say he had gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Emergency services pronounced him dead and the 37-year-old was identified, late Sunday night.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police were first alerted to the gunshots through a shot spotter system, which uses sensors to pick up sounds and alert the NYPD to the locations of possible gunfire.