Five alarm fire rages at College Park buliding; UMD closes due to smoke

- A five-alarm fire tore through the upper floors of a six-story building under construction in Prince George’s County on Monday. The fire continues to burn, and the University of Maryland, College Park announced they would be closing at 1 pm as a result of the bad air quality in the area.

The fire was first reported around 9:30 am in a mixed use building in the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road in College Park. Aerial images from the scene showed flames on the roof of the building, and heavy smoke that continued to billow from the building nearly four hours after firefighters first arrived at the scene. Authorities believe the fire started on the fifth floor and spread to the roof.

Stubborn fire continues to burn in College Park. Now 5 alarms. pic.twitter.com/oSR5nunL5k — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) April 24, 2017

Firefighters positioned themselves around the building and used ladders to drench the flames with water. Heavy black and gray smoke can still be seen for miles around the area. The fifth alarm was sounded just before noon. Shortly after that, Prince George's County Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brady tweeted that despite "copious amounts of water, the fire continues to extend to the roof assembly."

Video from the scene, tweeted by Brady, just after 1 pm showed thick smoke still billowing from the stubborn fire, which continues to burn.

Video Update PGFD Berwyn House Road 5TH Alarm building under construction in College Park pic.twitter.com/UqnGNfxua4 — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

The University of Maryland, College Park announced it was closing at 1 pm due to the bad air quality in the area. The university tweeted that those remaining on campus should stay inside and close their windows and doors due to the smoke.

Brady also tweeted that senior citizen residents of the Spellman House are being relocated to the College Park Community Center on Lakeland Road due to smoke. The residents were relocated due to the poor air quality, but Barksdale said there was no damage to their building.

Streets around the construction area were blocked to traffic as emergency crews responded.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. According to tweets from Brady, the building under construction was to house both residential and commercial space.

Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, Howard County and DC were among those jurisdictions helping to cover empty Prince George's County fire stations while crews battle the massive fire.

Berwyn House Rd - MCFRS assisting on PGCo 5-Alarm bldg fire (under construction) nearby Spellman House (Sr housing) has been evacuated pic.twitter.com/1ukUL3hO0o — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 24, 2017

The College Park McDonald's graciously provided refreshments to first responders at no charge, according to a tweet by Brady. "Many thanks- it's been a long day," he added.

