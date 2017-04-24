Police pick up wandering goats, take pics, return to owner

Apr 24 2017

Apr 24 2017

BELFAST, Maine (WTXF/STORYFUL) - Police officers found a pair of pygmy goats wandering around the streets of Belfast, Maine, according to a pair of Facebook posts shared by the Belfast Police Department.

The goats, named Mowgli and Louis, were picked up by a police sergeant, who drove them around in his cruiser while feeding them vegetables and searching for the owner of the “patrol goats.”

According to a local report, the daughter of the goats’ owner saw one of the police Facebook posts and went to pick up her curious pets, but not before the police department shared several adorable pictures of them in the cop cruiser.

This animal business may be becoming a trend around Belfast.

