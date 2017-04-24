Police want 2 men for robbing dollar store on Easter [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Philadelphia Police Department News Police want 2 men for robbing dollar store on Easter We're seeing surveillance video from an armed robbery at a dollar store that happened on Easter Sunday in which employees were held at gunpoint.

Police say on April 16, at 9:45pm, two men walked into the Family Dollar store at 1500 E. Erie Avenue.

The first pointed a black handgun towards a 19-year-old woman who worked there while his partner tried to get into the back office.

He forced a store employee to open the safe at gunpoint, and the suspects took an undetermined amount of money.

They were last seen heading east on Erie Avenue towards Kensington Avenue.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a man of unknown race and a stocky build. He was wearing a face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, blue latex gloves, and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as having a light complexion but unknown race. He was wearing all black clothing and blue latex gloves.

If you recognize them or know where they are, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.