Police want man who walked away after fight, got gun, shot the other News Police want man who walked away after fight, got gun, shot the other A fight, a week ago, was caught on camera and police are hoping you recognize the person who got a gun and shot the other.

Police say it happened in Parkside last Monday, April 17, at 4:35 pm.

The 51-year-old victim was involved in an altercation with another man at 52nd Street and Girard Avenue.

A short time later, after the altercation ended, the man who’s wanted went to the area of 600 N. Creighton Street and then returned to 52nd and Stiles streets to confront and shoot the victim.

That man was hit in his left thigh and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The gunman got away in an unknown direction.

He is described as 20-30 years old, with a dark complexion, 6'0" tall, and weighing 225 lbs. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and armed with a handgun.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.