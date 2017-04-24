12-Year-Old Drives Car for More Than 800 Miles Before Police Arrest Him

(INSIDE EDITION) Police in Australia arrested a 12-year-old boy Saturday after he drove clear across the country — a distance of more than 800 miles.

The tween was only pulled over in the end because the car’s bumper was dragging across the ground, and could have been a hazard for other drivers, the New South Wales Police Force said in a statement over the weekend.

When police pulled him over, they realized he was under the legal driving age which is 16 in the country. The 12-year-old was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

The boy started his excursion in the city of Perth and ended in the mining city of Broken Hill on his way back to Perth.

“About 11 a.m. (Saturday 22 April 2017) officers from Broken Hill Highway Patrol stopped a motor vehicle on the Barrier Highway due to defects which made the vehicle hazardous (bumper dragging across the ground)," cops said in the statement. "Checks revealed the driver to be a 12-year-old boy was traveling from Kendal NSW on his way to Perth. The young person was arrested and taken to Broken Hill Police Station. Inquiries continue."

Police believe he had completed the trip alone.