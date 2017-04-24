Illegal immigrant accused of sexual assaulting 14-year-old girl: Feds [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Charged: Francisco Prado-Contreras News IlIllegal immigrant accused of sexual assaulting 14-year-old girl: Feds A soccer coach accused of sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl was in the country illegally, according to federal authorities.

- A soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl is in the country illegally, according to federal authorities. People who know him are standing behind the coach.

"This good man. You say he's a good man? Yes." Yasmin Lopez is defending the man who she says coached her son in soccer.

39-year-old Francisco Prado-Contreras is not only facing sex charges for allegedly impregnating a 14-year- old girl but federal authorities confirm he is also in the United States illegally.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed with FOX 29 Monday that agents will act on a detainer filed against the suspect, which means ICE will eventually take custody of the man now being held by Philadelphia police.

This just days after Prado-Contreras was arrested for allegedly paying a now 15-year-old girl for sex at least five times. Police believe he is the father of her 9-month-old baby.

FOX 29 started digging into the case and discovered the suspect, a Mexican citizen, was captured in 2001 after federal sources say he entered the US illegally. The feds say he voluntarily went back to Mexico only to get back into the US again but still as an illegal alien.