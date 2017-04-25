Out-of-control water main break forcing detours

Posted:Apr 25 2017 06:12AM EDT

Updated:Apr 25 2017 08:15AM EDT

KINGSESSING (WTXF) - It’s not rain you’re seeing in the picture, but water gushing up from a water main since the middle of the night.

Water has been coming up quickly from underground since before 3:30am.

This is in Kingsessing, near the intersection of 58th Street and Chester Avenue -- and also the Francis Myers Recreation Center. A block away, Cornerstone Christian Academy on 58th Street at Kingsessing Avenue is closed for the day and sending students home, since the building has no water.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports it looks like water department crews are trying to find the problem valve in order to cut off service. They have not been able to do that yet. They may also be waiting for the water to stop before seeng how it has been affecting the pavement.

Unfortunately, it’s one of the worst times of the day to have little to no water pressure as people wake up and need to make coffee, take a shower, or brush their teeth.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests taking 56th or 60th streets, or Woodland Avenue instead.

SEPTA riders are affected. Buses replaced the Route 13 trolley between Yeadon and Darby Loop, meaning there are more buses around the side streets, due to the water main beak. Instead, those shuttle buses are operating between the 40th Street Portal and Yeadon. And bus Route G is also being detoured around the area.

Students don’t know where to meet their school buses and they can’t even walk across the flooded street if necessary.

