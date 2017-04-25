Out-of-control water main break forcing detours News Out-of-control water main break forcing detours It's not rain you're seeing in the picture, but water gushing up from a water main since the middle of the night.

- It’s not rain you’re seeing in the picture, but water gushing up from a water main since the middle of the night.

Water has been coming up quickly from underground since before 3:30am.

A real gusher here at 58th&Chester, another Philly water main burst flowing,not shut off still since nust past 3AM. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/dmaTKhFEKq — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 25, 2017

This is in Kingsessing, near the intersection of 58th Street and Chester Avenue -- and also the Francis Myers Recreation Center. A block away, Cornerstone Christian Academy on 58th Street at Kingsessing Avenue is closed for the day and sending students home, since the building has no water.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports it looks like water department crews are trying to find the problem valve in order to cut off service. They have not been able to do that yet. They may also be waiting for the water to stop before seeng how it has been affecting the pavement.

Unfortunately, it’s one of the worst times of the day to have little to no water pressure as people wake up and need to make coffee, take a shower, or brush their teeth.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests taking 56th or 60th streets, or Woodland Avenue instead.

Its National Hug Plumber Day...Big Hugs for water Dept. waiting at 58th and Chester pic.twitter.com/wwvzoja73Q — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) April 25, 2017

SEPTA riders are affected. Buses replaced the Route 13 trolley between Yeadon and Darby Loop, meaning there are more buses around the side streets, due to the water main beak. Instead, those shuttle buses are operating between the 40th Street Portal and Yeadon. And bus Route G is also being detoured around the area.

Septa passengers wondering where to go&how far they gotta walk to catch buses&trolleys detoured by water main @bobkellytraffic @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/961etQUY2C — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 25, 2017

Students don’t know where to meet their school buses and they can’t even walk across the flooded street if necessary.