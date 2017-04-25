Police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old boy

- Police in South Jersey are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Camden County police say Javier Bennett was reported missing on Monday night.

He lives in Lanning Square, in the 600 block of Royden Street.

Javier is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green “Camden Prep” shirt, a gray hoodie, tan pants and black sneakers. Also, he was carrying a black and red book bag.

Anyone with information on where Javier Bennett could be is asked to call the Camden County police tip line at 856-757-7042.