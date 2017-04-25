Military mom returns from deployment, surprises 6-year-old son on baseball field

(INSIDE EDITION) - A military mom surprised her 6-year-old on the baseball field after a 7-month deployment.

Brody Floyd was throwing the first pitch of a local baseball game in Charleston, South Carolina, when his mother swooped in to greet him.

Georgina Walton, who’s a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, said the moment was something she’d been waiting for forever.

“The deployment isn’t bad. It’s being away from Brody that’s so hard. I’m missing so much and missing the milestones in his life is difficult,” Walton told InsideEdition.com.

Walton knew she wanted to surprise Brody once she returned from her deployment in Asia.

“I grew up going to the RiverDogs games. I looked to see when the games were and there was one the day after I came back. I talked to the coaches and they let him throw the first pitch of the game,” Walton told InsideEdition.com.

Brody was shocked to see his mom. In a video captured of the moment, the 6-year-old grabs his mom and holds on tight.

“He was super wide-eyed. He couldn’t believe it. He just wrapped his arms around me and hugged me for a long time. It was exciting but very emotional,” Walton said. “I felt like I was gone forever. I got to see him and give him a kiss. I’d been waiting for that.”