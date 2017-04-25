Armed robber wanted for holding up Dunkin Donut workers [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Philadelphia Police Department News Armed robber wanted for holding up Dunkin Donut workers People out to grab donuts and coffee got a scary surprise, Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows a man going around the counter and pointing a handgun at the employees.

Police say just before 7am, a man entered the Dunkin Donuts in the 4700 block of N. Broad Street in Logan.

Surveillance video shows him going around the counter and pointing a handgun at the employees.

Police say he told them, “You have 20 seconds to give him the money from the registers."

The workers did as they were told and placed $334 inside a blue shopping bag the suspect was holding.

Then, he got away and was last seen heading east through the parking lot, and then north on Old York Road.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

The suspect is described as 5’10" to 6’ tall, with a medium athletic build. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, a black ski mask, latex gloves, and he was armed with a handgun.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.