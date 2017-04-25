Burglars break in, take boxes and boxes out of liquor store [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Philadelphia Police Department News Burglars break in, take boxes and boxes out of liquor store Three thieves targeted a Bustleton liquor store over the weekend and broke in by throwing a large rock through the front door, breaking the glass.

Surveillance video shows it from both outside and in.

Police say it happened at Beverage One, which is in the 1700 block of Grant Avenue, just before 7am Saturday.

The three men took an unknown amount of cigarettes and four cases of Twisted Tea, which its maker calls “real iced tea” in different flavors “with a kick.”

The thieves got away on foot, and were last seen running on Welsh Road.

If you recognize them or know where they are, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.