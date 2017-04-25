Man, 87, critical after rescue from burning home

- An 87-year-old man is in critical condition after a fire at his Delaware home.

SKYFOX was over the unit block of Belmont Drive, in the Limestone Hills neighborhood, just after 10pm Monday.

Crews saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the home, and got calls the man was trapped inside. Firefighters were able to rescue him.

He was first taken to Christiana Hospital, and then transported to Crozer Medical Center.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.