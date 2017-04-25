19-year-old makes Mercer County's most wanted list

- There’s somebody new on Mercer County’s most wanted list.

Sheriff Jack Kemler announced he’s 19-year-old Shaquille Gonzalez, and Gomzalez has warrants out for receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.

According to the sheriff, “Gonzalez has a criminal history of operating stolen motor vehicles and eluding law enforcement. Additionally, Gonzales has a warrant for outstanding fines related to past criminal trespassing charges."

He continues, “Gonzalez is suspected to be in hiding, avoiding police detection due to his criminal history. He is known to frequent the greater Trenton and Ewing Township areas. He is considered dangerous.”

Gonzalez is described as 5’5” tall and weighing 135 lbs.

His last known addresses were on Hamilton Avenue in Trenton and Rosedale Avenue in Ewing.

Sheriff Kemler urges anybody with information on Gonzalez to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 609-989-6111, and all calls are completely confidential.

Sheriff Kemler warns not to try to catch Gonzalez without police.