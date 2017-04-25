Father and son accused of burglary in Salem

- Police say they have arrested a father and son in connection with a burglary in Salem, New Jersey.

According to police, on Monday, police were dispatched to Magnolia Street for a burglary in progress. Investigators say a concerned citizen called the police and reported that two males had broken into a home and entered through a basement window.

As police responded to the area, the citizen reported to the dispatcher that the males had exited the house and fled down Davis Avenue.

The two were cut off and detained on Keasbey Street, according to police. Investigators say police noticed their clothing was dirty and they had various tools in their pockets. Police say the caller responded to the scene on his own and identified the two as the ones who broke into the house.

"As disheartening as it is to see a father and son crime duo, there is some solace in the fact that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take an active roll in reporting crime," said Chief John A Pelura III.

19-year-old Kyle Crouse was arrested on burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and theft charges. His father 43-year-old Mickey Crouse was arrested on burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools charges.

An investigation determined a basement window was kicked in and copper pipe was torn out from the basement. Copper pipe was recovered along the path which the two fled, according to police.

The father and son were processed on warrants and lodged in the Salem County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.