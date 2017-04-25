Family of local chef killed in crash speaks out News Family of local chef killed in crash speaks out Charges are expected against a police officer after a crash that killed a local chef, according to sources.

For the family of Daniel Dimitri not a day goes by when they don't miss him dearly.

The 50-year-old chef at a local seafood restaurant was killed in a horrific crash back in January at Cottman and Algon near Northeast High School. On Wednesday, Philadelphia police officer Adam Soto is expected to be charged with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter in Dimitri's death.

"My mother is devastated. She lost her youngest child. She's like a zombie half the time," the victim's sister Cherylann Dimitri told FOX 29.

Investigators believe Soto, who was off-duty at the time, was traveling at a high rate of speed and may have been racing earlier against another off-duty officer. Police say he struck Dimitri as he crossed the street to catch the bus. The other officer has not been charged or publicly identified.

A memorial has marked the scene of the fatal crash as the Dimitri family pressed accident investigators for charges. Wednesday their quest for justice will head to a court room.

Soto has been on desk duty since the crash.