Philadelphia police officer faces child porn charges

- Philadelphia police say an officer surrendered himself Tuesday on child porn charges.

According to police, Officer Emmanuel Folly surrendered himself to the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit as a result of an investigation conducted by the Special Victims Unit.

Investigators say in March of 2016, members of the Special Victims Unit used a program to proactively search for individuals viewing/downloading/sharing child pornography. The search discovered an IP address that downloaded child pornography and that IP address was registered to a residence on the 3300 block North 15th Street, according to police.

On November 17th 2016, members of the Special Victims Unit executed Search & Seizure Warrant at that location and seized a laptop computer, a desktop computer, and a computer tablet; those devices were submitted to the FBI for forensic analysis, investigators say. While executing the search warrant, it was discovered that Philadelphia Police Officer Emmanuel Folly resided at that location with his parents, police say.

According to authorities, after further investigation of the devices that were seized, it was determined that Officer Folly was the owner of the laptop computer and child pornography was recovered from that device.

25-year-old Emmanuel Folly is a 3-year veteran of the department assigned to the 18th District. Police say he arrested and charged with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography; sexual abuse of children and dissemination of child pornography.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has suspended Emmanuel Folly for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.The investigation is continuing.