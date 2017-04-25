Local girl thanks two Lower Merion officers who saved her life News Local girl thanks two Lower Merion officers who saved her life A local girl who is graduating college is thanking two Lower Merion police officers who saved her life.

"I didn't wake up and my mom started panicking,” said 20-year-old Annie Fitzpatrick. She recalls the day she almost died.

"I think it was a Friday. It was on February 12th 2016," she said. Annie and her mom Heather went to the Wawa on Montgomery Avenue in Penn Valley when suddenly Annie began to have a seizure. She has Long QT Syndrome which causes her heart to stop leading to a seizure before it starts up again. She's had seizures since she was 10 but this time was different. Annie's heart didn't restart.

"I'm incredibly indebted to them. My daughter is alive because of them," said Heather Cronan. She’s talking about two Lower Merion police officers who just happened to pull into the Wawa parking lot in the middle of Annie collapsing.

"Miraculous. It was God. I know that," said Heather. It’s hard to call it anything but that. Officers Jeff Sullivan and Rob Whitt pulled into the Wawa parking lot after a refresher class on the very thing they would use to save Annie's life.

"They had just finished their annual CPR and AED training quite literally that morning and left the training to go get a cup of coffee," Heather recalls. Officer Sullivan shocked Annie’s heart back. Officer Whitt did chest compressions. Annie spent the following weeks in the hospital where she made a promise to herself that she would finish at Harcum College and go on to a university to study environmental science. She wants to work with animals doing wildlife preservation.

In the past yea,r she's overcome speech problems and memory loss due to her condition. She credits officers Sullivan and Whitt for helping her fulfill her dreams.

"Now I'm going to Drexel in the fall and I'm graduating number one in my class with a 4.0 and I'm in Phi Beta Kappa," said Annie.