- SEPTA service on its Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line to Delaware has been restored, shortly before 8am Wednesday.

FOX 29 News has been reporting the earlier suspension, due to Amtrak overhead wire problems. FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reported the problem was near Marcus Hook. Amtrak owns the rails there and it takes priority with travel on those tracks.

Now, SEPTA says "passengers may experience residual delays while full operations resume."