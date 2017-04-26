Detours for a while during construction at site of water main break

KINGSESSING (WTXF) - A Kingsessing intersection is closed and needs major construction after Tuesday’s major water main break.

At about 3am Tuesday, a 16-inch pipe broke in a transmission line, which turned the intersection into a fast-flowing stream, damaging the road. The water couldn’t be shut off for several hours.

SEPTA is using buses for its Route 13 trolley, and bus Route G is also being detoured.

