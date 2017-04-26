Detours for a while during construction at site of water main break News Detours for a while during construction A Kingsessing intersection is closed and needs major construction after Tuesday's major water main break.

You may remember the scene from of S. 58th Street and Chester Avenue.

At about 3am Tuesday, a 16-inch pipe broke in a transmission line, which turned the intersection into a fast-flowing stream, damaging the road. The water couldn’t be shut off for several hours.

Rte 13: No trolley service btwn Yeadon and Darby Loop due to a water main break. Shuttle buses will operate btwn 40th St. Portal and Yeadon. — SEPTA (@SEPTA_TRL_13) April 25, 2017

SEPTA is using buses for its Route 13 trolley, and bus Route G is also being detoured.