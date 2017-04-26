2 on the loose after man beaten, shot and robbed

- Philadelphia police officers called to a shooting in Cobbs Creek, Tuesday night, found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left buttocks area.

It happened shortly before 9pm in the 5900 block of Osage Avenue.

Police say the 30-year-old victim told them two men robbed him, beat him, and then shot him, before they got away southbound on 59th Street towards Larchwood Avenue.

The men were wearing all-black clothing with hoods covering their heads.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police say the motive was robbery and there have been no arrests.